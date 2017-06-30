June 30 Bemis Company Inc:
* Bemis Company announces actions to reduce cost structure
* Bemis Company Inc - annual savings run rate targeted at
$55 to $60 million
* Bemis Company Inc - cost to implement actions estimated
between $100 to $120 million
* Bemis Company Inc - activities will result in a reduction
of approximately 300 positions, or 5 percent of global
administrative workforce
* Bemis Company Inc - cost savings from the changes will be
approximately $20 million over next three years
* Bemis Company - has definitive plans to close 2
manufacturing facilities, work performed at these facilities
will be transferred to other bemis locations
* Bemis Company Inc - will initiate closing of one of the
facilities in 2017 and other in 2018
* Bemis Company Inc- company will initiate closing of one of
the facilities in 2017 and other in 2018
* Bemis Company Inc - cost savings from changes will be
approximately $20 million over next three years
* Bemis Company Inc - benefits from two manufacturing plant
closures will be approximately $10 million when fully
implemented
* Bemis Company Inc - restructuring and cost savings plan
initiated to improve profitability by reducing manufacturing and
administrative cost structure
