BRIEF-Educational Development Q1 revenues up 22 pct at $27.8 mln
* Educational development corporation announces record first quarter fiscal 2018 revenues and fifth amendment loan agreement
April 27 Bemis Company Inc:
* Bemis company reports first quarter results and provides updated 2017 outlook
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.44 to $2.54
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.55
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Bemis company - results this quarter were impacted by lower-than-expected unit volumes and operational issues in u.s. Packaging segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ovid therapeutics - duncan's appointment filled vacancy on board created by board's increase in authorized size of board on june 14 from 5 members to 6 members
TORONTO, June 15 Teck Resources Ltd shares fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday after the diversified Canadian miner clipped its forecast of the average realized price for its steelmaking coal in the second quarter, citing sales disruptions.