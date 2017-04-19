BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
April 19 Benchmark Electronics Inc:
* Benchmark Electronics reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35 excluding items
* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.26 to $0.30
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $565 million to $585 million
* Q1 revenue $567 million versus I/B/E/S view $540.2 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.19
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $576.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Benchmark Electronics-in quarter, had $5.1 million charge for write-down of inventory, provisions to accounts receivable associated with insolvency of a customer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.