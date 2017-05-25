UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Benchmark Holdings Plc:
* Group performance for six months to 31 March 2017 was broadly in line with board's expectations
* "Significant" revenues anticipated in h2 and beyond from commercial field trials launch of a sea lice treatment
* Long term drivers of growth in co's sectors remain strong, with increasing momentum and interest in aquaculture market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources