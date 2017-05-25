May 25 Benchmark Holdings Plc:

* Group performance for six months to 31 March 2017 was broadly in line with board's expectations

* "Significant" revenues anticipated in h2 and beyond from commercial field trials launch of a sea lice treatment

Long term drivers of growth in co's sectors remain strong, with increasing momentum and interest in aquaculture market