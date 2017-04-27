US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Benefitfocus Inc
* Benefitfocus announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue rose 17 percent to $64.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $62.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.13 to $0.16
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $61.5 million to $62.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $63.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.24 to $0.37
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $263.5 million to $268.5 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.30, revenue view $265.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: