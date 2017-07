July 18 (Reuters) - BENI STABILI SPA:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 40.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 131.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 GROSS RENTAL REVENUES EUR 101.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 98.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2017 RECURRING NET INCOME TARGET AROUND €0.042/SHARE (+5% VERSUS. PREVIOUS GUIDANCE)

* ALL STRATEGIC GUIDANCE ARE CONFIRMED WITH 2020 OBJECTIVES WELL TO-TRACK TO BE TIMELY ACHIEVED Source text: reut.rs/2tBPGkv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)