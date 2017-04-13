April 13 Beni Stabili SpA:

* Believing unfounded request for arbitration made by "Comit Pension Fund In Liquidation", will participate in arbitration against company for defense of its rights

* Will present counterclaim for reimbursement by pension fund of the amount paid by Beni Stabili to Agenzia Delle Entrate