June 27 BENI STABILI SPA:

* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO SELL TO LUXOTTICA GROUP SPA AN ASSET OF 11,705 SQM OF OFFICES LOCATED IN MILAN VIA SAN NICOLAO FOR ABOUT €114.5 M

* PRICE FOR ASSET IS ABOVE BOOK VALUE AND IMPLIES A NET EXIT YIELD OF 4.2% BASED ON A RESIDUAL LEASE MATURITY OF ABOUT 4 YEARS