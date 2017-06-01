BRIEF-Supernus says Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis for ADHD
June 1 Benitec Biopharma Ltd
* Benitec Biopharma says files for stock shelf offering of upto $20 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2rIk5RV) Further company coverage:
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision
* Indivior Plc presents results from the phase 3 pivotal study of RBP-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot for the treatment of opioid use disorder