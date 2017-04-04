April 4 Benitec Biopharma Ltd:
* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - key pre-clinical data on
oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (opmd) published in nature
communications
* Benitec Biopharma - data from studies show ddrnai approach
to 'silence and replace' mutant pabpn1 protein, results in
correction of key clinical features of opmd
* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - bb-301 is currently in preclinical
development and benitec plans to initiate ind-enabling studies
later this year
