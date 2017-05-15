BRIEF-Giglio Group signs strategic-commercial agreement with China's Secoo
* SIGNS A STRATEGIC-COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH SECOO, A LUXURY E-COMMERCE PLATFORM IN CHINA
May 15 BEP International Holdings Ltd:
* Zhong Guoxing has been appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer of company
* Cheung Ming has resigned as an executive director and chief executive officer
* Hu Haifeng, who is an existing employee of co as deputy chief executive officer, has been appointed executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 3
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 11