May 18 Berendsen Plc:

* Berendsen plc - statement regarding possible offer

* Berendsen - confirms that it has, together with its advisers, carefully reviewed preliminary and conditional proposal made by ELIS on 16 may 2017

* Board of berendsen unanimously concluded that revised proposal very significantly undervalues Berendsen and its prospect

* Berendsen does not see basis for any further discussions with elis.

* Board is highly confident that delivery of this strategy will generate significant future shareholder value

* Berendsen - presented its strategy in march 2017 and board is highly confident that delivery of this strategy will generate significant future shareholder value

* Company has already begun to see some of expected benefits from implementation of strategy.

* Believes elis is making an opportunistic attempt to acquire berendsen whilst it is implementing its capital investment programme

* Board believes this value should accrue fully to berendsen shareholders alone.