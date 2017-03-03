BRIEF-Medicrea international obtains FDA approval
* OBTAINS FDA APPROVAL FOR UNID HUB Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzwTtY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 3 Berendsen Plc
* Final results
* Underlying revenue grew 2 pct to £1.1 billion; reported revenue grew 9 pct
* Fy revenue rose 9 percent to 1.11 billion stg
* Adjusted operating profit of 161 million stg, in line with trading update in october 2016
* Dividend increased by 5 pct to 33.0p, reflecting positive outlook for growth and ongoing balance sheet strength
* Final dividend 22.5 pence per share
* Second half performance impacted by legacy issues in UK textiles
* Group continues to take significant steps to resolve issues that surfaced in UK in 2016
* Profitability in 2017 will be more second half weighted
* First half of 2017 will continue to be impacted by legacy operations in UK
* Expect further progress across rest of group in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* OBTAINS FDA APPROVAL FOR UNID HUB Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzwTtY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, June 16 Safran and its U.S. partner General Electric are would be willing to provide engines should Boeing go ahead with a new middle of market jet, the head of Safran's aircraft engine business said on Friday.
* IPSEN ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF DYSPORT (ABOBOTULINUMTOXINA) FOR THE TREATMENT OF LOWER LIMB SPASTICITY IN ADULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)