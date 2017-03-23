March 23 Berentzen Gruppe AG:

* FY consolidated revenues rise 7.3 pct to 170.0 million euros

* FY consolidated EBIT rises 38.2 pct to 10.5 million euros

* Proposed dividend of 0.25 euros per share

* Early refinancing of bond will significantly cut financial expenses as of 2018

* Board is anticipating for FY 2017 another rise in revenue and results in comparison to 2016 financial year

* Plans are for consolidated revenues to reach a level of between 170.4 million euros and 179.2 million euros in 2017

* Consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA to range from 11.2 to 12.4 million euros and/or from 17.8 to 19.7 million euros in 2017