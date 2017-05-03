May 3 Berjaya Assets Bhd-

* Unit acquired 6.65 million ordinary shares representing 0.60% equity interest in 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad

* Deal for total cash consideration of approximately 10.74 million RGT or at an average price of RM1.61 per SEM share

* Following the acquisitions, the BAssets group now holds about 2.22% equity interest in SEM

* Acquisitions are not expected to have any material impact on the net assets, earnings of group for current fy ending 30 june 2017