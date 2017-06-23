UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Berjaya Land Bhd
* Qtrly revenue 1.68 billion rgt
* Qtrly net profit 88.6 million rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.70 billion rgt and net loss of 458.6 million rgt Source (bit.ly/2rKvvkm) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources