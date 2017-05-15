BRIEF-ReaLy Development & Construction to pay 2016 dividend on July 28
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
May 15 Berkshire Hathaway:
* Cuts share stake in IBM - SEC filing
* Cuts share stake in IBM by 20.5 percent to 64.6 million shares
* Ups share stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 52.3 percent to 33 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pQgrA1) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQ2hyG)
SHANGHAI, June 19 Hong Kong stocks had their best day in nearly six weeks on Monday, led by IT and financial shares, as investors welcomed a plan for a new board to attract "new economy" listings - which would benefit investment banks and put vigour in the tech sector.
* Proposal regarding re-election of Guo You as chairman of board of supervisors of bank was approved at meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: