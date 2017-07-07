July 7 Berkshire Hathaway Energy :
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - EFH Corp would be required to
pay to co a termination fee of $270 million under certain
circumstances - SEC filing
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - Consideration in acquisition
of Oncor is expected to be paid entirely in cash
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - BHE’s primary shareholder has
committed to provide capital to fund entire purchase price
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - BHE expects to fund purchase
price with capital from its shareholders and by issuing BHE debt
Source text : (bit.ly/2syhOFF)
Further company coverage: