March 8 Berkshire Hathaway Inc:
* Says on March 5, Bridger Coal Company received imminent
danger order at its underground mine located near rock springs
* Berkshire Hathaway - Bridger Coal Company immediately
completed actions to abate concern
* Berkshire Hathaway-incident involved single operator
performing cleaning operations on top of dump truck without
personal fall protection equipment
* Berkshire Hathaway - federal mine safety and health
administration terminated section 107(a) order
Source text: (bit.ly/2nfZI8j)
