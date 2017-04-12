April 12 Berkshire Hathaway Inc:
* Press release - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News release
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell
1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being
reported on Wednesday's form 4
* Says the sales of Wells Fargo shares are not being made
because of investment or valuation considerations
* Berkshire Hathaway says Wells Fargo stock sales "solely
motivated by desire to return to a percentage ownership below 10
pct notification threshold"
* Berkshire Hathaway - commitments required of co by federal
reserve to retain ownership of 10 pct or more of Wells Fargo's
outstanding common stock would materially restrict commercial
activity with Wells Fargo
* Berkshire Hathaway - on April 7, informed Federal Reserve
we were withdrawing filing and that we intend to reduce
ownership in Wells Fargo common stock below 10 pct within 60
trading days
* Berkshire Hathaway - will file a form 4 with SEC reporting
sale of 7.1 million shares of Wells Fargo common stock during
period between April 10 and April 12
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: