* Berkshire Hills to acquire Commerce Bancshares

* Berkshire hills bancorp inc - Deal for all-stock transaction valued at $209 million

* Berkshire hills bancorp inc says deal anticipated to be 4-5% accretive to earnings per share in 2018 before transaction costs

* Berkshire's total assets are expected to increase to $12 billion including $2.2 billion in acquired commerce assets

* Two Commerce board members are expected to join Berkshire's board upon completion of transaction

* Says definitive agreement has been approved by unanimous votes of boards of directors of both companies

* Under terms of agreement,each outstanding share of commerce common stock to be exchanged for 0.93 shares of co's common stock

* Says will acquire commerce and its subsidiary, Commerce Bank and trust in an all-stock transaction