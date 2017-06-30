BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
June 30 Berkshire Hathaway Inc:
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc News release
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
* When Bank of America increases quarterly dividend, co will exercise warrants to acquire 700 million shares of Bank of America at $7.142857/share
* Expects to use $5 billion of Bank of America Corporation 6% preferred stock that currently owns as consideration to acquire common shares
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
* Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc