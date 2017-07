July 19 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV

* BERND LEUKERT NOMINATED AS SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER OF TOMTOM

* TOMTOM - ‍BERND LEUKERT WILL BE NOMINATED FOR APPOINTMENT TO SUPERVISORY BOARD FOR TERM OF FOUR YEARS​

* TOMTOM NV - ‍BERND LEUKERT IS A MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD OF SAP SE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)