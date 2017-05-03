BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 Berry Global Group Inc
* Berry Global Group Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79
* Q2 earnings per share $0.54
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Will continue focus on reducing leverage ratio to a goal of below 4, on or before end of fiscal 2017
* Increasing annual cost synergy target for AEP acquisition from initial $50 million to $70 million
* Berry Global Group - reaffirming fiscal year 2017 projected cash flow from operations of $925 million and adjusted free cash flow of $550 million
* "throughout remainder of year we will continue to work on further cost reduction opportunities"
* Net sales increased 12 pct over prior year quarter and was a quarterly record at $1.806 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The price of oil sands synthetic crude strengthened on Wednesday after the majority owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta said maintenance on the facility had been extended.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment