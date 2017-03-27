March 28 Berry Plastics Group Inc

* Berry Plastics Group Inc - co, units entered into an Amendment no. 7 to amended and restated revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* Berry Plastics Group - pursuant to Amendment no. 7, BPC exercised option to increase commitments under revolving facility by $100 million to $750 million Source text: (bit.ly/2nbqKxZ)