BRIEF-Prince Housing & Development to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 21
May 23 Bertam Alliance Bhd:
* Trading in company's shares has been halted with effect from 9.00 a.m., Tuesday, 23 May 2017
* Trading in shares will resume with effect from 10.00 a.m., Tuesday, 23 May 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rb4bPq) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 21
HONG KONG, June 22 China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company