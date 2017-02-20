UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 20 Bertrandt AG
* Q1 operating profit was 17.6 million euros ($18.68 million), and post-tax earnings were 11.6 million euros
* Q1 revenues increased by 1.1 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2016/2017 compared to the same period last year and came to 245.8 million euros (previous year 243.2 million euros) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources