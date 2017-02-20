Feb 20 Bertrandt AG

* Q1 operating profit was 17.6 million euros ($18.68 million), and post-tax earnings were 11.6 million euros

* Q1 revenues increased by 1.1 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2016/2017 compared to the same period last year and came to 245.8 million euros (previous year 243.2 million euros)