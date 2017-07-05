July 5 Besiktas

* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH DENIZBANK AND ZIRAAT BANK TO SIGN AN AGREEMENT FOR $96.4 MILLION EQUIVALENT LOAN‍​‍​

* THE LOAN WILL BE USED FOR REFINANCING OF CURRENT BANK LOANS AND FOR TO PAY COMMERCIAL DEBTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)