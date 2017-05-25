UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
May 25 Best Buy Co Inc
* Best Buy reports better-than-expected first quarter revenue and profit
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 to $0.62
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Qtrly enterprise revenue $8,528 million versus $8,443 million
* Qtrly enterprise comparable sales up 1.6% percent
* Sees enterprise revenue in range of $8.6 billion to $8.7 billion for Q2
* Sees enterprise comparable sales change in range of 1.5% to 2.5% in Q2
* Sees enterprise revenue growth of approximately 2.5% in FY2018
* Now expecting FY revenue growth of approximately 2.5% versus original guidance of approximately 1.5%.
* Updating FY topline guidance to reflect better-than-expected Q1 results and Q2 guidance
* Expecting full year non-GAAP operating income growth of 3.5% to 8.5% versus original guidance of 1% to 3% growth.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $8.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* A 52-week basis, enterprise revenue growth of approximately 1.0%
* FY revenue view $39.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $8.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
