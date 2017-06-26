June 26 Best Inc

* Best Inc says alibaba investment limited owns 23.4 percent of ordinary shares prior to the offering

* Best Inc files for IPO of up to $750 million - sec filing

* Best Inc says Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank among underwriters to IPO

* Best Inc says will apply for listing of its adss on new york stock exchange or the NASDAQ global market - sec filing

* Best Inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $750 million of american depositary shares representing class A ordinary shares

* Best Inc says immediately after completion of offering, Alibaba and Cainiao Network will beneficially own 100% of co's class B ordinary shares‍​

* Best Inc says Alibaba Investment Limited is one of principal shareholders in the company

* Best Inc says Alibaba Investment Limited holds 75.83 million ordinary shares or 23.4 percent of outstanding ordinary shares Source text : bit.ly/2t9KB6p