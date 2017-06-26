BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings Inc shares open at $15.90 vs IPO price of $14/share
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc shares open at $15.90 in debut on the NASDAQ versus IPO price of $14.00 per share
June 26 Best Inc
* Best Inc says alibaba investment limited owns 23.4 percent of ordinary shares prior to the offering
* Best Inc files for IPO of up to $750 million - sec filing
* Best Inc says Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank among underwriters to IPO
* Best Inc says will apply for listing of its adss on new york stock exchange or the NASDAQ global market - sec filing
* Best Inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $750 million of american depositary shares representing class A ordinary shares
* Best Inc says immediately after completion of offering, Alibaba and Cainiao Network will beneficially own 100% of co's class B ordinary shares
* Best Inc says Alibaba Investment Limited is one of principal shareholders in the company
* Best Inc says Alibaba Investment Limited holds 75.83 million ordinary shares or 23.4 percent of outstanding ordinary shares Source text : bit.ly/2t9KB6p
* Says offering of 2.20 million common shares priced at $13.97per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.