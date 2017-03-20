March 20 Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd

* Revenue for year ended 31 December 2016 amounted to approximately HK$2.47 billion, representing an increase of about 20.6%

* FY net profit for year ended 31 December 2016 amounted to approximately HK$456.3 million, representing an increase of approximately 33.3%

* Proposed to declare a final dividend of HK9.5 cents per share in respect of year ended 31 December 2016