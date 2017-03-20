UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd
* Revenue for year ended 31 December 2016 amounted to approximately HK$2.47 billion, representing an increase of about 20.6%
* FY net profit for year ended 31 December 2016 amounted to approximately HK$456.3 million, representing an increase of approximately 33.3%
* Proposed to declare a final dividend of HK9.5 cents per share in respect of year ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources