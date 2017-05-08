May 8 Beston Global Food Company Ltd

* BFC announces retail distribution agreement in Vietnam

* Secured its first order for cheese from large Vietnam supermarket group, MM Mega Market

* Revenue and profit impact of purchase orders from MM Mega are expected to largely appear in 2017-18 financial year and beyond

* Has signed a "framework agreement" for on-going supply of products to MM Mega