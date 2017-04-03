April 4 Beston Global Food Company Ltd :

* Relinquishment of investments in B-D. Farm Paris Creek and Wellington Dairy Farm

* Beston global food company ltd - relinquished its convertible notes in paris creek and agreed to sell wellington dairy farm owned by bfc to paris creek