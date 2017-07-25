FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Besunyen announces termination of structure contracts and transfer of 100% equity interest in Pincha
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 10:24 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Besunyen announces termination of structure contracts and transfer of 100% equity interest in Pincha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Besunyen Holdings Company Limited

* Termination of structure contracts and transfer of 100% equity interest in Pincha

* Beijing Outsell, Pincha, Zhao and Gao entered into termination agreement to terminate structure contracts and related confirmation and undertaking​

* Beijing Outsell entered into equity transfer agreement with Zhao Yihong

* Pursuant to equity transfer agreement, Zhao agreed to transfer 100% equity interest in Pincha to Beijing Outsell at nil consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.