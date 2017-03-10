March 10 Besunyen Holdings Co Ltd

* Unit, entered into equity transfer agreement with Zhonghang Tuohong and Besunyen Food and Beverage

* Beijing Outsell agreed to dispose 100% equity interest in Besunyen Food and Beverage for RMB75 million

* Besunyen Food and Beverage agreed to pay debt of RMB50 million to Beijing Outsell

* Upon completion of equity transfer, company expects to record a gain on disposal of approximately RMB28 million