March 10 Besunyen Holdings Co Ltd

* Unit, sellers of Zhongshan Wanhan, sellers Of Zhongshan Wanyuan, Zhongshan Wanhan and Zhongshan Wanyuan entered into investment agreement

* Beijing Outsell to purchase and sellers of Zhongshan Wanhan to sell 39.66% equity interest in Zhongshan Wanhan for a total consideration of RMB77.1 million

* Beijing Outsell to make capital contribution in cash to each of Zhongshan Wanhan and Zhongshan Wanyuan in total sum of RMB60.6 million

* Upon completion of investment, beijing outsell will own 51% equity interest in each of Zhongshan Wanhan and Zhongshan Wanyuan