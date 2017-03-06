UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 6 bet-at-home.com AG:
* FY gross betting and gaming revenue increased by 14.0 percent to 138.7 million euros ($147.41 million)
* FY earnings before taxes increased by 3.5 percent, reaching 34.1 million euros
* FY EBITDA amounted to 33.0 million euros, which means that it was 1.3 million euros higher than comparative value from previous period (FY 2015: 31.7 million euros)
* FY EBIT increased by 1.1 million euros, to level of 31.9 million euros (FY 2015: 30.8 million euros)
* FY consolidated profit for 2016 increased to 31.0 million euros (FY 2015: 30.7 million euros)
* FY net betting and gaming revenue therefore increased by 12.5 percent to 112.9 million euros (FY 2015: 100.3 million euros)
* Expects gross betting and gaming revenue amounting to 144 million euros in 2017 fiscal year
* Assumes EBITDA to reach a level between 34 million and 38 million euros in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources