UPDATE 3-Blimp at U.S. Open golf tourney crashes in Wisconsin
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 An advertising blimp at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin deflated and crashed on Thursday, burning as it fell and injuring the pilot, authorities said.
April 27 Beta Systems Software AG:
* Prelim group EBIT for H1 2016/17 expected to be around 12.4 million euros ($13.46 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 An advertising blimp at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin deflated and crashed on Thursday, burning as it fell and injuring the pilot, authorities said.
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: