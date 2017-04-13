UPDATE 1-UK's Hammond, saved from purge, set to renew Brexit push
* Hammond reported to want to keep Britain in EU customs union
April 13 Beteiligungen im Baltikum AG:
* Management board, as Beteiligungen im Baltikum is the largest shareholder in Valora Effekten Handel AG, decided to participate in AGM of Valora Effekten Handel AG on 22.05.2017 and intends to receive at least one supervisory board mandate at this annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hammond reported to want to keep Britain in EU customs union
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
* Acquires 7.11 percent stake in Careem for $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: