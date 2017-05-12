May 12 BETER BED HOLDING NV:

* REVENUE INCREASED BY 7.6% IN FIRST QUARTER

* Q1 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO € 115.0 MILLION, WHICH IS AN INCREASE OF € 8.1 MILLION (7.6%) COMPARED TO LAST YEAR (Q1 2016: € 106.9 MILLION)

* ORDER PORTFOLIO FOR THE GROUP AMOUNTED TO € 24.6 MILLION AT THE END OF THE FIRST QUARTER, WHICH IS 10.4% HIGHER COMPARED TO LAST YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2qb2bUa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)