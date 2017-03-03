UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 Betsson
* Says acquires licensed Spanish operator
* Says purchase price payable in cash is EUR 3.0 million and the acquisition is expected to close at the end of March 2017
* Says enters the Spanish gaming market by acquiring the locally licensed online gaming operator Premier Casino
* Says Premier Casino is a pure-play casino operator, but also holds General licenses for sports betting and other games online. The operator has 260,000 registered customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources