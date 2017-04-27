April 27 Betsson AB

* Q1 revenue increased by 10.2 percent to SEK 1,102 million Casino revenue increased by 23.0 percent.

* Says Q2 is normally seasonally weak

* Says quarter has started with higher revenues than daily average for Q2 last year, but lower than daily average revenue for Q1 2017

* Says underlying activity remains strong

* Q1 EBIT SEK 240.9 million (250.1)

* Reuters poll: Betsson Q1 revenues were seen at SEK 1,116 million , operating income SEK 227 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)