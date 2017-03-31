March 31 Betsson AB:

* Changed dividend policy, applicable as of financial year 2017

* Says board's ambition for ordinary distribution to shareholders is, provided a continued attractive capital structure, to distribute up to 50 percent of net earnings, through cash transfer, an automatic redemption process or via repurchase of own shares

* Says decided to change dividend policy in order to increase company's financial capabilities to be active in consolidation of gaming industry

* Earlier policy: ambition to distribute up to 75 percent of the Group’s income after tax to the shareholders, provided that an appropriate capital structure can be maintained.

* Betsson shares drop after news, down 0.5 pct at 1121 GMT