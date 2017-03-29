March 29 Betsson
* Says offer to acquire UK gaming operator Netplay TV
sanctioned by court and will be completed
* Says the total offer consideration amounts to GBP 26.4
million (on a fully diluted basis) and one-off transaction
costs, which will be reported in the first
quarter results, amounted to SEK 4.3 million
* Says the currently outsourced customer service and payment
operations will be centralised to Malta and crucial CRM and VIP
functions will be moved closer to the rest of the Betsson
business
