BRIEF-Mayne Pharma updates on FDA approval and first generic launch of Acticlate tablets
* U.S. FDA granted approval of ANDA for doxycycline hyclate immediate release (IR) tablets (75 MG AND 150 MG) in United States
April 10 Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 67.1 million yuan to 82.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (103.2 million yuan)
* Says decreased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited