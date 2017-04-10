April 10 Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 67.1 million yuan to 82.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (103.2 million yuan)

* Says decreased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Of4nsJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)