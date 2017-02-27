BRIEF-Xencor reports interim positive data from ongoing mid-stage study of XMAB5871
* Xencor presents interim data from an ongoing, open-label, phase 2 study of xmab®5871 in igg4-related disease at eular 2017
Feb 27 Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 77.4 percent stake in Shanghai's pharmaceutical firm AnewPharma for 371.6 million yuan ($54.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mAQGSN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8755 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing
* Dentsply Sirona Inc - company has again extended and expanded its relationship with Pacific Dental Services, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: