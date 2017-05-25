May 25 Better Online Solutions Ltd

* Better online solutions reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Anticipate net income to grow from $360,000 in 2016 to $500,000 in 2017

* Expect growth in 2017 revenues, as compared to revenues in 2016

* Qtrly revenues $ 7.1 million versus $ 8.1 million