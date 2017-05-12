May 12 Betteru Education Corp:

* Betteru Education Corp announces private placement

* Betteru Education Corp says announce a non-brokered private placement to raise a minimum of $3 million and maximum of $5 million

* Betteru Education -proceeds will be used for working capital purposes including, expansion of Betteru's contact center and support resources, among others