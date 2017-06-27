BRIEF-Jadi Imaging says unit enters sale and leaseback agreement with Tropical Fairlyland
* Announces proposed sale and leaseback agreement entered into between Jadi Imaging Technologies and Tropical Fairlyland
June 28 Beyond International Ltd:
* Advises that company has no financial exposure to Ten Network Holdings Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces proposed sale and leaseback agreement entered into between Jadi Imaging Technologies and Tropical Fairlyland
* Park Electrochemical Corp - in 2017 fiscal year's Q1, company recorded pre-tax restructuring charges of $70,000 in connection with Newburgh facility closure
* Airmedia enters into amendment no. 3 to merger agreement for going private transaction