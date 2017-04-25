April 25 Beyondsoft Corp:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 57.5 million yuan to 82.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (82.1 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased Foreign exchange earnings and government subsidy, as well as reduced orders due to US client headquarter moving are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KOfNyQ

